New solar panels contribute to Parkland’s renewable energy

Kaiden Pope

Reporter

In November of 2018, Parkland will be putting its third array of solar panels on top of the W-building.

The array will be comprised of 198 individual solar panels and each will produce 44 kilowatts of energy.

The new installation is expected to take between two and three months, and will be handled by Sol Systems, a solar energy financing company that works out of Washington, D.C. The array is going to produce 20 percent of the power that Parkland needs to operate.

Gregory Walburg, a construction management professor at Parkland since 2005, helped with this project by writing grant proposals to the Illinois Clean Energy Foundation. The grants help make up the difference in cost, according to a previous Prospectus article on the first solar panel arrays written by Peter Floess.

Walburg helped the solar panel project get started in 2014 and assisted again in 2017 when the second array was installed on top of the T-building.

Walburg explained that solar panels create electricity by converting energy.

“Sunlight hits the panel and it causes electrons to flow. That is what electricity is; it’s a flow of electrons,” Walburg said about how the solar panels work. “The electrons flow through the material in direct current energy, and then the panel converts it into active current energy, which is what is used by buildings.”

Solar panels are made up of smaller pieces, called photovoltaic cells, according to the LiveScience website. The cells are made of two halves, magnetized with phosphorous or boron, around a silicon center.

The phosphorous adds a negative charge by adding electrons and the boron adds a positive charge by taking them away. When the sunlight hits the panel and adds a photon, these oppositely charged sides move the electrons through the panel and provide energy.

The energy is measured in kilowatts per hour. It takes 1,000 watts per hour to provide one kilowatt of energy. To put that in perspective, one kilowatt of energy can light one 60-watt lightbulb for 16.5 hours, according to Business Direct Energy’s website.

The new array should provide a substantial number of kilowatts of energy to Parkland, on top of the previous arrays contributions.

According to Walburg the current solar panel project will happen through a power purchase agreement. Sol Systems will set up and will own the array, while Parkland buys the power through them. Because the power is clean, renewable energy, it costs less and has a smaller environmental footprint than the coal energy Parkland has previously used.

Walburg said that these solar arrays are in line with Parkland’s Climate Action Plan. According to Parkland’s sustainability site, the Climate Action plan includes four parts: offering environmental sustainability courses to help educate the community, the creation of the plan to neutralize carbon on campus, to establish “a native prairie, organic garden and Miscanthus field,” and to install “energy and water saving devices.”

For more information on Parkland’s sustainability efforts, visit parkland.edu/about/sustainability.