Time management, self-care assure student success

EvyJo Compton

Reporter

Students are busy with homework, relationships, work, and family and can get lost in the swing of things. It is important to remember to manage time properly and to reduce stress as often as possible.

Trying to balance homework, projects, and studying can be very stressful on students. At Parkland, there are several options for students to reduce stress during school hours.

“Parkland students are able to use the meditation room in U113 during their day to help reduce stress,” said Sara Maxwell, the Parkland College Wellness Coordinator. “Don’t forget that we also have a fitness center to work off stress. All you have to do is sign up for a qualifying class to gain access to the gym.”

Students shouldn’t only worry about reducing stress at school. Stress gained at school is brought home. There are several self-care activities that students can try to do to reduce stress.

“Outside of Parkland, students could explore meditation practices and yoga as well as other self-care activities,” Maxwell said. “This could include exercising, getting massages [or] acupuncture, or even just spending some time in nature. Social activities also work wonders to reduce stress.”

It is important to start practicing stress management as early as possible. Practice makes perfect, and this goes for managing stress and managing time.

“Do not wait to be in a crisis before practicing stress management,” Maxwell said. “The key word here is ‘management,’ so do it every day to see the benefits.”

What might be causing students to have issues with time may very well be right under their noses. It is important when looking at how to manage time to look at the whole picture.

“Time management is crucial for our busy students who are often times trying to balance work, school, family, and friends,” Maxwell said. “If you are unaware that you are spending three to four solid hours every day playing on your iPhone, yet wondering why you are failing your classes, time management techniques might be the answer.”

A daily planner can really be beneficial to managing time. Students can write down due dates, test reminders, and even their work schedules in a convenient, sometimes pocket sized, planner.

“To identify pockets of free time, it is helpful to use a planner,” Maxwell said. “After scheduling your day, and estimating the time it will take to complete each task, you can then re-evaluate your level of productivity.”

Though the hours, minutes, and maybe even seconds that make up the day may flash by, it is extremely important to take the time to manage yourself.

“We all have the same 24 hours in a day,” Maxwell said. “What matters is how you use it. Make sure to reserve time for self-care and social activities.”

Students will face stress everywhere whether it be at work, at home or at school. It is a daily inconvenience, but how students view stress is what really matters.

“In every stage of life, stress will be present in some form,” Maxwell said. “As a student, it is important to not view stress as always such a negative thing. Practice your stress management skills now to become a more resilient person throughout your life. If you need help identifying stress management techniques, please make an appointment with me to explore your options.”

Time and stress management can help students with homework, work, family, and friends. It is important to make sure to set aside time for self-care activities such as visiting with friends, or even just a walk in the park.

Contact Sara Maxwell at smaxwell@parkland.edu or 217-373-3879 with questions or for help with stress management techniques.