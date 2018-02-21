Computer Technology Center classes provide valuable job skills

EvyJo Compton

Reporter

Computers are everywhere, from the small ones we call cellphones, to the large ones that papers are written on.

The Computer Technology Center provides a variety of courses and in-depth knowledge for students and the public regarding these miraculous devices.

The Computer Technology Center is located D228. The classes are special because they are open entry and exit.

“The Computer Technology Center is a classroom that’s open 31 hours a week,” said Tammy Kesler, director of the computer technology center. “We have open entry-exit classes which means that students start and stop on their own schedule. For example, if they start in January, they must finish in May. If they start in April, they still must finish in May, so it doesn’t carry over. But this does allow for flexibility.”

A variety of classes are offered for students and the public to take for credit or for non-credit. There are no pre-requisites to take these classes and there are 21 classes offered.

“They are all, but the exception of two, one credit hour classes,” Kesler said. “From everything like keyboarding to beginner’s computer skills, to Google apps, to Windows 10…Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access.”

Computers not only affect schoolwork, but they affect everyday life. The courses are not meant for students alone.

“The public can take the courses, not for credit of course, but they can audit the classes and learn. It’s the same price. It’s really beneficial for everyone. Students, professors, the public […]. You can never stop learning with computers. There is always some trick that you’ve never heard of, and you learn from someone else,” Kesler said.

Students have the option to take the courses in-person where a teacher is available, or alone online. They can also mix it up.

“They have access to a teacher for 31 hours a week,” Kesler said. “If they do the work in D228, they can use our book. “It will save them money, and they will have access to a teacher who is available to help them. If they want to do it off campus, they can do it online, or they can do it both. They can do it a little bit online, or a little bit here on campus. It’s up to them.”

Life happens, and sometimes a four-credit class is just not possible. The Computer Technology Center has faced this head-on and is offering a solution.

“We also offer a system where if someone wanted to take CIS-135 which is Parkland’s beginner computer class and is also four credit hours…we have taken that course and divided it into pieces,” Kesler said. “So instead of taking a large four credit hour course, they can take four one credit hour courses. Maybe they can take two during spring, and two doing summer–it’s up to them. We have four of these classes that we have modularized.”

Not only can students earn credits towards their degree or graduation, but they can also take an exam to become certified in a variety of Microsoft applications.

“We are a Microsoft testing center, so when they are all done with the credit hours for each application, such as Word, they could take the Microsoft Specialist Exam,” Kesler said. “This would indicate that they are certified in Word, or Access or the other applications, it is a leg up. This is included in their fees since we have a site license. If students take our courses, they can take the exams.”

These classes are helpful for learning about the technology we use on a daily basis, and they are also helpful with the job market.

“Let’s say you work somewhere in Champaign, or wherever, and your employer says that they really wish you knew how to work Word,” Kesler said. “They could come in and start Word in April. We would get them signed up, and they could start immediately. Sometimes if you say that you have a section that starts next fall, students will lose interest. Or if someone is looking at newspaper ads, and stumbles upon one that says must be proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel, they could call us, and we could get them started today.”

Time management is key. This is important for students to think about before taking any of these courses.

“This is a great format for students with time management skills,” Kesler said. “Those that don’t [have time management skills] may struggle. You get people who, at midterm, may need to drop a class, but they have to stay full time. This is the perfect filler class or classes. It isn’t a blow off class, of course, but at least they will get something out of it. Something that is very beneficial to them.”

The courses are designed to be helpful for students in much more than just learning about computers.

“A lot of people don’t know about these courses, and the skills learned are really needed,” Kesler said. “We’ve talked to English professors about what students have to know before getting into the class, and it’s a little bit of everything. We’ve designed courses around this to make sure students can learn what it takes to be a proficient student here at Parkland.”

For more information, contact Tammy Kesler at tkesler@parkland.edu.