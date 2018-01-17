New Year’s resolutions: there’s an app for that

EvyJo Compton

Staff Writer

2018 is here, and because of that it’s time to start making—and following through on—New Year’s resolutions.

And whether it be planning, working out more, breaking or making habits, or even traveling more, there are apps to help make those resolutions a reality.

Everyone deals with stress or stressful things at one time or another. For those wishing to reduce the stress as part of new year’s resolutions, there are several apps out there that can help.

One of the more popular free apps is an app called To Do List. 216,376 people have reviewed this app, and it is rated 4.7 out of five stars on Google Play. It has been downloaded over one million times and is rated for everyone.

To Do List, also referred to as SplenDO, is an app that allows users to make lists to organize their life. Whether it be calling the dentist, cleaning the house, or even getting your resolutions in order, this app was made to help.

It has a simple design where the downloader can add tasks via text or voice, and can get notifications in a variety of ways; sound, vibration, or in-app notifications. There is a handy widget placed on the home page that shows all tasks, upcoming or overdue. The downloader can make a variety of tasks, such as tasks with a due date, tasks meant to be completed over one day, or goals that don’t have a due date.

One of the most popular resolutions is getting in shape. Whether it is for health or personal goals, one popular app out there is called 7 Minute Workout.

7 Minute Workout is free, and is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play with over 388,000 reviews, and 10 million downloads. It contain ads and in-app purchases and it is rated for everyone to use.

The best part about 7 Minute Workout is the user can do it at home. The workouts are literally seven minutes long and there are even shorter workout versions for those who are not ready for the intense seven minutes or those who only have a few minutes to spare.

This app is based off high-intensity interval training. It is meant to get your heart beating fast, your blood flowing and your muscles working hard in a short amount of time.

The programmed circuit consists of 12 exercises and movements that are each completed in 30 seconds, with breaks in between. Though this is the original workout, the downloader can change the circuit time to less or more than 30 seconds and can adjust the rest time. There are also notifications to do the daily workout.

Old habits are hard to break as the saying goes, but with a new year, there can be a new way of life. For those looking to break habits or form good habits, Habit Bull is the app for you.

Habit Bull is a free app that is rated 4.5 out of five stars on Google Play. It has been reviewed by 36,093 people and has been downloaded one million times.

This app is colorful and easy to use. The downloader can make daily goals, make good habits a little easier, and slice bad habits out.

The downloader can make customizable goals such as going on runs every three days, not biting nails for a week, or doing 50 sit ups every day except Saturday. Each habit is trackable and there is a streak counter and graph with how successful the downloader is at breaking or making a habit. There are also motivational quotes and images for categories of habits, as well as reminders for every habit that is put into Habit Bull.

Traveling can be a hassle, especially when it seems as if you cannot find anything to do in a certain area. Roadtrippers-Trip Planner is a free app that is made to help travelers plan their trip and find interesting things to do. This app is paired with roadtrippers.com and is based in the United States.

Roadtrippers is rated 3.6 out of five stars on Google Play, and is made for everyone. 3,241 people have reviewed it, and there have been over 500,000 downloads.

To create a road trip, the user can either make trips based off content found in the app or off the website. Everything from roadside attractions to small diners can be found in the app. Once a base plan is made, the itinerary can be shared with friends or family. Once received, friends and family can make suggestions or change the itinerary.

2018 is here and so are the resolutions that come with a New Year. Sometimes, making or keeping to our resolutions can be difficult, but in the age of technology, there is an app for keeping up and making our resolutions a reality.