Ways to get involved at Parkland

Derian Silva

Staff Writer

At Parkland there are a number of extracurricular activities for students to become a part of and a number of events throughout the semester for students to attend.

Students wishing to learn more about different cultures in the world may join clubs such as African Students Organization, Club Latino, German Club, International Students Association or Japanese Culture Club. These clubs have an open policy where they are accepting of all individuals wishing to learn more about the cultures and in some cases the languages associated with the cultures.

For students interested in a safe place to learn about sexuality and gender, Parkland Pride is open to all.

Students wishing to explore health and sciences may join clubs such as the Astronomy Club, Health Professions First Year Community, Parkland Science Club, Respiratory Care Student Association, Student American Dental Hygienists Association, Student Nurses Association at Parkland, and the Surgical Technology Club and Veterinary Technicians Club.

These clubs are a great way for students to become involved in their field of study or interest and meet others who share similar interests and goals in health and sciences.

Students who wish to find others who share similar religious beliefs also have a space; these students may join clubs such as Catholics at Parkland, Parkland CRU, Muslim Student Association, and the Parkland Christian Fellowship. This is a great way for students to find others who share their beliefs and share experiences relating to their time at Parkland and college life in general.

Students wishing to engage their community in positive and encouraging ways may join clubs such as ACCESS, Brother to Brother, Student Veterans at Parkland and Together We Achieve: A First Year Community for African American Men.

Students wishing to join recreational clubs may join clubs such as Chess Club, Equine/Riding Team, Parkland Motorsports, and the running class. These clubs present an opportunity to find others who share similar interests outside of academics.

Finally, students wishing to pursue their academics in a more rigorous fashion have opportunities as well in organizations such as Alpha Phi Omega, Applied Media Promotions, Business Club, English Conversation Club, Parkland College Student Education Association, Parkland Scholars Group, Phi Alpha Chi, Phi Theta Kappa, Perimeter Road Sound Recordings and Pre-Law Club.

These give students an opportunity to engage with other members in their fields and preview what a future career might look like for them. It is always a positive to have on a resume and allows students to find out whether something is of interest for them.

There are other programs outside of clubs as well. Parkland Student Ambassadors help manage student life activities. Intramural activities brings together various sports and students interested in them. Student Government helps administer student relationships by giving them a voice.

Got an idea for an organization that wasn’t listed here? There are opportunities for students to create new organizations.

Students interested in transferring can attend college fairs at Parkland where various colleges and universities come to set up a booth. There is at least one college and university fair every semester.

This semester there will be an Illinois Regional College Fair on Sept. 20 from 6–8 p.m. It will take place in the Donald C. Dodds Jr. Athletic Center’s gym. It will feature more than 90 colleges from Illinois and surrounding states as well as representatives of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission.

Students will be able to ask these representatives their schools, scholarships, loans, grants, and more.

For more information about clubs, call Student Life at 217-351-2492 or visit parkland.edu/studentlife.