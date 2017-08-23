Parkland Theater hosts open auditions for upcoming plays

EvyJo Compton

Staff Writer

On Aug. 26, Parkland Theatre will hold open auditions for two plays, “The Crucible” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” which together are looking to fill 32 positions.

Interim Artistic Director Brian Morgan says that “The Crucible” is looking for 10 men and 10 women, 14 or older, while “Much Ado About Nothing” is looking for 12 actors, not gender specific.

For “The Crucible,” actors can go to the theatre’s website and pick out a reading from one of the sides listed. For “Much Ado About Nothing,” students should bring their own monologue, otherwise one will be provided at the auditions. There are no appointments necessary.

“When people come in [they] will sign up and fill out an audition form,” Morgan said. “When it is that person’s turn to audition, they will be directed to the appropriate theater to audition for whichever play they are interested in.”

Though the number of people who audition changes each year, the theater is hopeful for a good turnout.

“We hope [that] 40 to 60 community members or students come out, the more the better,” he says.

The two plays are old, but very well-known. They are by two different authors and offer a lot for the actors as well as the audience.

“‘The Crucible’ is directed by Matthew Green,” Morgan said. “[It is] a modern adaptation of a classic American drama based on the 1692-93 Salem witch trials, ‘The Crucible’ was written as a reflection on Arthur Miller’s own harrowing experience with McCarthyism in the 1950’s. The Communist “witch hunt” of that era parallels the fear, ignorance, and paranoia that prevailed in the witch trials of the 17th century. The play shows that it is heroism in the face of injustice that brings hope and redemption.”

“‘Much Ado About Nothing’ is directed by B.J. Gailey,” Morgan said. “[It is] one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ deftly combines humor with wit and insight. Rich characterizations and relationships entertain; mistaken identities delight; political deceit and misplaced honor nearly thwart the good, and love, in the end, conquers all.”

Once those who have auditioned have been chosen and callbacks have taken place, it will be time to start rehearsing. Being a part of a play is no easy job; instead it takes a lot of commitment, patience, and time.

“[It will take] countless [hours], but the rehearsal process is typically four to six weeks long plus all of the show prep,” Morgan said.

“The Crucible” will show Sept. 28–Oct. 8 while “Much Ado About Nothing” will show Nov. 9–19.

Auditions will be held from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and callbacks will be Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. for “The Crucible” and 6:30 p.m. for “Much Ado About Nothing.”

If you have any questions about auditioning or reserving tickets, please visit parkland.edu/theatre or call 217-351-252.