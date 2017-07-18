Yearly Foundation festivities fund Parkland student scholarship

Emma Gray

Editor

The Parkland Foundation’s annual gala on Saturday, Aug. 19, in addition to its open-to-the-public festivities, helps the college’s students by funding its general Foundation Scholarship.

The event will take place from 5:30–9:30 p.m. in the Student Union and will feature a live auction, heavy appetizers, and musical entertainment by Chicago Keys Dueling Pianos. Alcohol will be served at the event so attendance is limited to those over 21.

The event is the Parkland College Foundation’s annual fundraiser and funds raised go to a scholarship.

“This event funds the Foundation Scholarship which is a general scholarship available to all students,” said Foundation and Alumni Relations Manager for the Parkland College Foundation Julie McGown. The event is open to anyone in the community, not just those associated with Parkland. “This event is targeting […] anyone in the community and elsewhere who want[s] to support Parkland College. We certainly target faculty, staff, and alumni as well.”

The program of the Gala will include acknowledgments to multiple parties including sponsors, the board of directors for the Foundation, members of the board of trustees in attendance, and 50 notable alumni that were featured in 2016 and 2017.

The live auction will include a number of items up for bid, including tickets to a Cubs–Cardinals game at Busch Stadium on Sept. 28, dinner with Parkland’s President Tom Ramage and his wife Michelle Ramage, including the ultimate Parkland College Package, a University of Illinois football and basketball suite experience for two, a Hawaiian condo for one week with $500 for airfare, and a $1,725 gift certificate for Michaels’ Catering Party, which will be providing food and spirits for the gala, as well.

“The ultimate Parkland package could include things such as theatre tickets, planetarium tickets, swa[g] from the bookstore, etc.,” McGown said. “We haven’t put that basket together yet, but those are items we’ve included in the past.”

“We also do a scholarship appeal and ask people to contribute at three levels—$2,000; $1,000; $500,” McGown said.

This fundraiser is presented by the Longview Capital Corporation. Longview Capital Corporation is a four bank holding company that serves the areas of central Illinois and West Central Indiana. Other sponsors include Cim-Tek, The News-Gazette, Worden Martin, Reynolds Towing, Farm Credit Services, and Health Alliance.

People interested in attending should RSVP by emailing foundation@parkland.edu or by calling 217-351-2464. Tickets for the event cost $75 for the public and $50 for Parkland faculty and staff. Payment can be made online under the Foundation’s link on the Parkland website or over-the-phone at the number for RSVPing, by mailing a check marked as a gala ticket payment to 2400 W Bradley Ave., Champaign, Ill., or at the door, though prepayment is strongly encouraged.