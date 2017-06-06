Summer for Parkland students and Champaign-Urbana

EvyJo Compton

Staff Writer

Once school is out, students are faced with the question of what to do over the summer. Some go home to families far away, while others stay and work in Champaign-Urbana and a few even go on vacation to other states or countries.

A few students have elected to stay at home and work at Parkland over the summer. These students are from different majors and work in different parts of the college.

“So, I’m mainly working 19 hours a week at Parkland Theater,” Dominick Rosales, a theater arts major, says. “I do all sorts of things like event hosting, setting up the theater spaces, cleaning the scene shop, etc.”

Rosales will not only be working, but spending time with friends and family. He will even get to see his favorite band.

“Other than work, I hang out with family and friends, and relax and enjoy my own time at home,” he continues. “I’m also taking online courses during the summer—three classes to be exact. I’m also going to a music festival called Lollapalooza in August to see my favorite band, The Killers.”

“I will be working with my new position as program assistant in Student Life,” says Isaac Tabor, a secondary education major. “I help oversee the bus reservations throughout the college.”

Tabor will not be spending his entire summer behind a desk. He will also be taking some time to relax and visit family.

“Other than work, I will be fishing and doing some shooting practice,” Tabor says, “I might even buy a few airplane models, and make those to pass [the] time. I’ll also be attending my brother’s wedding.”

Other students are working over the summer as well, but not at Parkland. Some of these students will be taking classes and others will be focusing on their next step.

“I am working at Monical’s,” Abby Hofer says. “I am going to school June 17 to take summer classes at Parkland. I am studying dental hygiene at Parkland, and [will be] taking fall classes also.”

“I will be working at Carle,” Dhara Patel, a psychology major, says. “I will also be studying for and then taking the GRE. I will then be applying to physician assistant schools. I won’t really be doing much other than work.”

“Over the summer, I will be working for Dow AgroScience as a research assistant,” says Daniele Brookshire, a general science major. “Other than working—not much. I really don’t have anything planned.”

Champaign-Urbana offers a lot of events over the summer for those students, staff, and faculty that live here or are staying over the summer.

The Virginia Theatre is offering several events over the course of the summer. On June 8, the theater will host Art in Motion 2017 Dance Showcase. All seats must be reserved before the day of the show, and the doors open at 5:45 p.m. that evening.

The theatre will also be playing a series of films by Steven Spielberg, including “Schindler’s List,” an R-rated film, from June 13-15; “Jaws,” rated PG, on June 20 and June 22, and finally “E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” rated PG, on June 27 and 29.

In July, the Virginia will be continuing its hosting of the 2016-2017 News-Gazette Film Series, which includes 1952’s “High Noon,” starring Gary Cooper, on June 24 and the 1925 silent comedy “The Gold Rush,” with Charlie Chaplin in the lead role, on July 22.

The Champaign Public Library will also be hosting events over the summer. These events range in age groups and cater to all audiences. Some of the events include: ‘Ready, Set, Read’ every Wednesday morning in June for preschoolers, ‘Fit and Fabulous’ every Tuesday morning in June for adults, and ‘Teen STEAM Drop-In’ every Thursday afternoon. More information can be found on the Champaign Public Library’s website, under the “Events” header.

Along with the Champaign Public Library and the Virginia Theater, there are quite a few other places catering to the C-U community over the summer.

Hessel Park, Krannert Art Museum, Parkland’s own William M. Staerkel Planetarium, and Champaign County Historical Museum are among those hosting events throughout the season. Check out their websites for more information.