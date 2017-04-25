Parkland musicians perform in Student Union

Derian Silva

Staff Writer

Students, parents, and faculty gathered in the Student Union on April 20 for a musical performance put on by students for students.

The show consisted of five musicians performing the songs they had recorded earlier in the year for the compilation album “Perspectives of Parkland” featuring Parkland students, and was broadcast on 88.7 WPCD FM as well. There was also a video crew recording the entire event to be released at a later date.

The show began with an introduction by Adam Porter, a Parkland radio broadcasting instructor who works with Parkland’s radio station, about what Perimeter Road, the organization on campus that put on the show, has done over the past year, as well as how students could win t-shirts, get a copy of the album, and get involved.

Everyone in the audience was clapping and cheering after the first performer LG the Real Kid took to the stage and put forth his message of positivity, wishing everyone to think for him or herself and realize they have the power and ability to love.

He started his set with energy and finished it just the same. Running back and forth across the stage, he put his heart and soul into the performance. After he finished his song he reminded the audience again about his message of love.

Lezley Grey was introduced next as he took the stage with an acoustic guitar and a couple of jokes that had the audience laughing. He talked in a raspy voice about how his acting career was over and he couldn’t find roles anymore.

After he stopped the jokes, he began playing a soft guitar melody that, intertwined with a powerful and poignant voice, had everyone clapping and cheering.

Trevor Wood took the stage next. He described what his song was about and started plucking some strings in a folky fashion. The piece was about a time he and his girlfriend were far apart from each other and unable to meet up for a time.

After his song finished, the next performer came up and began to play a song with Wood about a time when he was unsure if someone was into him. A beautiful duet between the two extremely talented musicians was a great finish after a relaxing and relatable song.

Leah Grey was up next, alone with a piano and her voice. Before her performance, she thanked Porter who had given her a lot of motivation and inspiration in performing her music live. She was unable to deliver this message without choking up a bit and becoming a bit tearful, but they were tears of joy, an emotion she managed to carry into her song. It was a beautiful melody and well-written.

As the show came to an end, the last performer took to the stage. Matt Wheeler began his set by describing what the first song was about. Then suddenly, he played a song that many in the audience knew. He played his second song saying, in a half joking manner, that it was about being cheated on. The audience reacted with sympathy and he went into the song on. His last song was the first performance of a song he had written for his cousins wedding.

The show overall managed to show the energy, talent, and musicianship of the Parkland students involved.