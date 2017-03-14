What to do for spring break in C-U

Derian Silva

Staff Writer

Spring break in Champaign-Urbana can be a difficult time for Parkland students to find things to do. Most of the students from the University of Illinois leave, which causes many places on campus to close early. So, here are some things going on during the week of March 20 in Champaign-Urbana.

Monday night, Blade will be playing at the Art Theatre at 7 p.m. After that you can go check out the local talent at Open Mic Night with host Mike Ingram at the Canopy Club at 9 p.m. If you’re feeling inspired, you can go and perform as well. The Canopy Club is an 18+ scene, ID required.

Tuesday is a perfect day to explore Champaign-Urbana without all the students around. The Krannert Art Museum has exhibitions open all day: “American Abstract Artists,” “Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal,” “Enough to Live On: Art From the WPA,” “Land Grant, Light and Movement in Sculpture,” and “Zina Saro-Wiwa: Did You Know We Taught Them How to Dance?”

Maybe you feel more like supporting Parkland? Then, consider checking out Giertz Gallery, which is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and will be featuring the works of Alicia Henry.

Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. you can go to the Orpheum Museum’s “Animal Encounters” event and learn all about the various animals there and take a closer look at their aquatic turtles, land turtle, bearded dragons, veiled chameleon and corn snake. Wednesday night it will be time to bring out your dancing shoes, because there will be salsa music at Cowboy Monkey. If you don’t feeling like dancing, go by Radio Maria and check out Open Decks where various DJ’s will come and demonstrate their talents.

Thursday you can go check out the screening of the 2005 classic “Broke Back Mountain,” at the Virginia Art Theater starting at 7 p.m. If you’re thinking of maybe listening to some music instead you can go to the Riggs Beer Company in Urbana at 5:30 p.m. and catch a variety of acoustic sets.

On Friday there will be a lot of things to do.

In the daytime you should check out Bacaro’s Friday Lunch, an event that goes on every Friday from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. with only one menu item. No reservations necessary.

Then after digesting some of the food and thinking the day over, you can start getting ready for a night filled with music over at the Independent Media Center where Trashbat will be playing with multiple local acts, starting at 9 p.m. Trashbat is coming all the way from Britain.

If you want to listen to some blues, soul and rock inspired music then you should check out the Bluesmattic Blues Band playing over at Leadbelly’s Links Drinks Arcade in Champaign starting at 9 p.m. If you feel like truly rocking out a bit more then check out the Hairbangers Ball at the City Center in Champaign at 9 p.m. If none of those are your cup of tea there is also a show at Blips and Chitz in Champaign with some emo and punk bands, starting at 8 p.m.

Don’t get bored around spring break here in Champaign-Urbana; there is plenty to do.

Stay safe and have a great spring break.