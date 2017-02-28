Black History Month: The Wrap-Up

Destiny Norris

Staff Writer

Throughout the month of February, Parkland College has been celebrating Black History Month.

The events and programs that took place as part of the celebration, were widely varied. There were luncheons, an affiliated art show in the Giertz Gallery, service projects, book talks, and topical discussions covering everything from the civil rights movement, to media, to relationships.

The Black History Month committee’s chairperson Nichalas Sanders is already planning events for next year.

“I am really happy with the turnout,” Sanders says. “I want to have more social things next year such as a dance, date auction, karaoke, staff versus student basketball game, etc.”

Sanders, who is also the associate director of admissions, says he was encouraged to take on the role by Student Dean Marietta Turner and Donna Tanner-Harold. Tanner-Harold is a Parkland counselor and the coordinator of activities for the Black Student Success Project, which was involved in helping with Black History Month at Parkland.

This is Sanders’ first year as chairperson of the Black History Month committee. When he was asked to take on the role, it seemed like a perfect fit.

“I love programming for students and Black History is an interest of mine,” Sanders states. “So it made sense and I really want to engage the student body at Parkland College.”

Though many people just think of Black History Month as February, Sanders disagrees.

“It is important for everyone to understand the Black History month is everyday not just in February,” Sanders says. “Everyone, not just black people, need to grasp the contributions by African-Americans in this country and what is exactly is going on in the Black community.”

Sanders is passionate about getting people involved, and about sharing not only his passion for African-American history and progress, but also about sharing his knowledge.

“I really want people to be informed, and then use that knowledge to make their community better and tell someone else the cool things that [they] have learned,” Sanders says.

Connecting with African-American history and success was the main goal for the February celebration and Sanders encourages students to get involved with future planning.

“Email me,” says Sanders. “Let me know things you want to have done. I would love for students to present or to assist with programming.”

This year’s celebration of Black History Month at Parkland was made possible by organizations like the Black Student Success Project, members of the Giertz Gallery, and individuals who spoke out in their fields of expertise.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their support,” says Sanders.

As Black History Month celebrations at Parkland come to an end, Sanders’ eye is to the future.

“I look forward to Black History Month in 2018,” Sanders said.

For more information or to get involved contact Sanders at nsanders@parkland.edu.