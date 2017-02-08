Black History Month kicks off at Parkland

Destiny Norris

Staff Writer

February is Black History Month, and to celebrate the Black History Month Committee, headed up by Associate Director of Admissions and Recruiting Nick Sanders, will be hosting a slew of events in order to educate and inform students and staff about the importance of Black History Month and different aspects concerning it.

Different speakers will give presentations on subjects such as the struggles faced by African Americans during the civil rights movement and practical health concerns particular to the black community. There will also be art exhibits, presentations by the Black Student Success Project, service projects, and presentations on topics in current society, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Feb. 1, Parkland Dean of Students Marietta Turner gave the opening discussion to kick off the events for Black History Month. Titled “Mindfulness in a Busy Life,” Dean Turner discussed the tensions of life faced by any and all, giving examples from her own life from when she was working as one of the first African American women in a Fortune 500 company.

Addressing the different types of stress and the general busyness of life, Turner discussed the different health factors caused by stress and micro-aggressions, and how they can affect African Americans in particular. Turner addressed the importance of maintaining mindfulness of one’s self in the manic rush that life can become, and the importance of self-care.

As Parkland moves forward into February and Black History Month, there will be a number of different events for students, staff, and community members.

Feb. 7 is Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. The Black History Month Committee will be partnering with Parklands Health Services to give a discussion on how students can be aware and stay healthy. There will be games and prizes. The event will be held in the student union.

On Feb. 8, the Black Student Success Project will be giving the first part of a two-part discussion on relationships, from 1–2 p.m. in room U140.

On Feb. 9, there will be a forum called “Little Rock before the Nine,” also held in room U140, from 12-1 p.m.

Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History chose in 1926 to be Black History Month to celebrate the achievements of African Americans. It was selected because it encompasses the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, two men who were pivotal to the abolition of slavery and the dream of fair and equal treatment for all Americans. Though it is really the second week of February that was chosen to be Black History Week, the celebration has been continued through the entire month.

Posters and flyers will be displayed around campus announcing more upcoming events and how Parkland-goers can get involved.