Parkland President’s parking spot raffle part of voter registration push

Peter Floess

Staff Writer

The president will surrender his exclusive parking spot to a Parkland student later this month through a raffle meant to remind students to register for and vote in this election cycle.

Through Nov. 16, Parkland students can buy a raffle ticket for parking privileges in President Tom Ramage’s parking spot outside the U wing. Whoever wins the raffle will have access to Ramage’s parking spot from late November until the end of the spring semester of 2017.

Raffle tickets cost $2 and can be purchased in U111. The raffle will be drawn on Nov. 17.

The money raised from the raffle will go towards the Champaign-based Salt & Light Ministries, an organization that believes the best way to fight poverty in Illinois is through empowering people who need services and providing them with such.

The actions of the Salt & Light Ministries are summarized by Parkland Student Government Treasurer Jessica Parham as an organization “that provides groceries, financial education, and personal development classes to people in our community.”

Student Government President Kellyn Cuevas Tovar says the purpose of the drive, is to “encourage students to register to vote.”

“We need as much participation as we can for the upcoming elections. For anyone that is undecided about voting this year, I would again encourage them to vote,” she said. (Good quote; pull quote option?)

Marsh Jones, history program coordinator at Parkland, agrees with Cuevas Tovar that voting is important.

“High voter turnout certainly gives us a better understanding of the will of the people,” Jones said. “Failure to vote creates concerns for a democratic society that relies on the voice of its people to guide the nation’s purpose and direction.”

“It is always good for a democracy when its voters are informed and participating in the process. It is as Lincoln said at Gettysburg, ‘government by the people, of the people and for the people.’” (Good quote; pull quote option?)

“Two barometers determine how healthy our democracy is,” says political science instructor David Lemons. “The first measures the percent of voters compared with the total population. This number has never reached 50 percent. The highest percent of voters compared with the population was in 2008 when President Obama was first elected. The greatest increase in this number came, of course, in 1920 when women first voted.”

“The second measure is the percentage of voters compared with the voting eligible population. In the last 44 years that percent was highest again in 2008.”

Lemons believes that early voting has increased voter turnout.

“With early voting, many people who were prevented from voting on election day either because of work or just inconvenience now are taking to the polls,” he says.

“In short, voter turnout amplifies the political opinions of older folks,” says Parkland history instructor Michael Quinlan. “Americans who are 45 years and older turnout to the polls at a much higher rate than younger people do. During the modern era of politics, since 1968, senior citizen turnout is about 30 percent higher than voters under 30 during federal elections.”

Prior to 1968, voter turnout was less important than struggling to achieve universal suffrage through legislation like the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the [Nineteenth] Amendment,” Quinlan said.

Elections with high turnout lead to major moments in American history. For example, Marsh gives the example of the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860.

The election of 1860 “had an eligible voter turnout of 81 percent,” says Marsh. “This was significant in that many voters felt that they were voting for or against slavery and state’s rights to continue that evil institution.”

Lincoln, whose new Republican Party was against the spread of slavery in the western territories won the presidency with 39.8 percent of the vote, but won no southeastern states. The extreme regionalism in the results signaled the coming of the Civil War.

An example of a post-1968 election that Quinlan gives that had a high voter turnout was the election of Barack Obama in 2008, when people under 30 years old voted in large numbers.

Experts say this signaled a large amount of unhappiness with the policies of President George W. Bush and a hope that Obama would led the country in a new, liberal direction.

The meaning of low voter turnout is harder to guess, Marsh says, because there are many reasons people do not vote: from not being able to fit voting into their schedule, to “a feeling that your vote will not matter,” or to a strong dislike of both major-party candidates.

“Voting is the key to our system, as it not only determines who is elected in thousands of positions from president to township road commissioner, but ultimately impacts legislation and policies,” Lemons says.

Same-day voter registration, while its fate for this election had been up in the air, remains an option this election cycle; so, those who have not registered to vote may still do so in-person on Nov. 8.