Famous comedian to perform at Parkland

Emma Gray

Staff Writer

Comedian Michael Palascak will perform at Parkland as part of a Student Life-organized event meant to boost student morale.

He will be performing on the stage in the café in the Student Union on Nov. 9 starting at 11:45 a.m. The event is expected to be about an hour long, and is free for faculty, students and anyone else interested.

“Large-scale programming like this makes Parkland a fun place to be between classes, and can boost student morale,” says Chaya Sandler, activities program manager for Student Life. “[This] is important as it starts getting colder and we get closer to the end of the semester.”

Michael Palascak is a comedian from Wabash, Ind. He got his career started in Chicago, where his parents let him stay in their house until he was almost 29 years old.

Since his humble beginnings at open microphone nights, he has been on “Conan,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Comedy Central and “Last Comic Standing”—where he went to the final five.

He has performed at numerous colleges, doing a lot of stand-up comedy. He also does short scripted videos, which can be found on his website, along with clips of his stand up work.

He has an awkward kid-on-the-block style of stand-up, telling stories of moments throughout his life. His mannerisms mimic the moments, with him embodying a gawky, younger self to show the audience more visually than verbally his reactions to some of life’s perplexing little moments.

He understands that not everyone will like his style of comedy, but believes in sticking to his own sense of humor.

“I think the goal should be to appeal to what your sense of humor is, and hopefully people will notice that,” Palascak said in an interview with David Gavri in 2015.

One thing that Palascak believes makes his comedy different is the approach he takes to writing his jokes.

“I felt I was different already because I was writing from who I was,” he said.

This originality made him different from the comics who were getting big laughs with jokes that had been done before, critics say. Palascak also keeps his sets fresh by changing up small parts every time he performs them so that even when he is telling the same joke over and over again it still has something new in it. That being said, he does believe in holding on to good jokes.

“If it’s a joke that you believe in and you feel that it’s about who you are, then I don’t think you ever have to kill it,” he said. “You may not do it every week, but keep track of it because it definitely comes in handy. It usually takes silence from the audience—a bunch of times—for me to quit doing a joke.”

For more information on Palascak, visit michaelpalascak.com, or read the rest of his interview with Gavri from Feb. 13, 2015, at comedyofchicago.com/2015/02.