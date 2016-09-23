Cobra men’s soccer defeats St. Charles

Brianne Jones

Staff Writer

The Parkland men’s soccer team scored a victory against the St. Charles Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 17 at home, adding another win to this season’s undefeated record.

The Cobras took an early lead with a goal three minutes and forty-three seconds into the game. A few minutes later, a penalty kick provided the perfect opportunity to secure their lead. Twelve minutes into the match, a third goal was made thanks to the excellent set-up and execution of sophomores Daniel White and Alex Zarco. With four minutes left, freshman Johnny Pugh scored, putting the Cobras at a 4-0 lead at the

end of the first half.

Sophomore Gesi Huharremi scored a goal 33 minutes into the second half. St. Charles managed to score off of a penalty kick with a little over a minute to spare in the game. The final score came out at 5-1.

The referees were liberal with their penalty calls, handing out many a yellow card and two red cards. There were also several player challenges and a few challenges by the coaches of both sides. Freshman Josh Littlewood was also forced out of the game for a short time for a suspected head injury.

Cobra men’s soccer boasts an undefeated record so far this season at nine wins and no losses. Mark Sikora serves in his 10th season as head coach of the fifth-ranked team in the National Junior College Athletics Association’s Division I poll (as of Sept. 12).

Their next home game is Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4 p.m. against the Lincoln Land Loggers. Their full schedule can be found on the Parkland College home page under the “Athletics” heading.